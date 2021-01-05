STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Headmasters up against district school education department’s order

The district school education department had ordered the government schools in the district to buy books from a private book shop in the city using youth and eco-club funds. 

Published: 05th January 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Headmasters of various government schools in the district said that despite their respective schools are all beneficiaries of library scheme, the district school education department had ordered them to buy books from a private book shop in the city using youth and eco-club funds. 

A government middle school headmaster in Thondamuthur block, on condition of anonymity, said, "Library scheme was in force in our school and Samagra Shiksha provides books to school every year as part of the scheme to improve students' reading habit. Before Samagra Shiksha started distributing the books for 2020-21 academic year, Coimbatore school education the department has sent books, purchased from a private book shop and schools were asked to give `6,500 to the private book shop from the youth and eco-club funds."

"Nearly 240 middle schools in the district received books two times as Samagra Shiksha also distributed them later. We don't know why the district school education department is forcing us to buy books from the private book shop," he said.

Another headmaster said that the fund could have been used for school maintenance work, rather than buying the same books twice.

According to sources, school education department allocates `5,000 each to primary schools and Rs 15,000 each to middle schools.

Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teacher Federation district C Arasu said that most of the school headmasters had spent 40 per cent of the funds from youth and eco-club to buy books. "As a result, the funds have been wasted now. The allotted funds should be used only for the purpose concerned and top education officers in Chennai should ensure this," he said.

A top officer with the school education department in Chennai said that they would look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government schools school education department youth and eco-club funds
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp