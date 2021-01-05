MK Stalin reiterates opposition to farm laws

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday reiterated his opposition to the farm reform laws and said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should support farmers protesting in Delhi.

Speaking at a Makkal Grama Sabha meeting at Avalivanallur in Tiruvarur, Stalin said the three laws would allow corporate companies to take over agriculture, and individual farmers would not have a market to sell their produce.

Stalin said several non-BJP ruled States were adopting resolutions in Assembly against the laws and questioned why Tamil Nadu had not done so. “He (CM) need not adopt a resolution or oppose the laws. At least, he should not have supported the laws,” Stalin said, adding that it was the erstwhile DMK government which announced free electricity for farmers.

Stalin further said the erstwhile DMK government had worked for empowering women and enacted laws granting them right in ancestral property, 33 per cent reservation in government jobs and creating self-help groups.