MK Stalin reiterates opposition to farm laws

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday reiterated his opposition to the farm reform laws and said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should support farmers protesting in Delhi.

Published: 05th January 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Speaking at a Makkal Grama Sabha meeting at Avalivanallur in Tiruvarur, Stalin said the three laws would allow corporate companies to take over agriculture, and individual farmers would not have a market to sell their produce.

Stalin said several non-BJP ruled States were adopting resolutions in Assembly against the laws  and questioned why Tamil Nadu had not done so. “He (CM) need not adopt a resolution or oppose the laws. At least, he should not have supported the laws,” Stalin said, adding that it was the erstwhile DMK government which announced free electricity for farmers.

Stalin further said the erstwhile DMK government had worked for empowering women and enacted laws granting them right in ancestral property, 33 per cent reservation in government jobs and creating self-help groups.

