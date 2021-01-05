STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Chief Justice of Madras HC takes oath

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath at Raj Bhavan, in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Published: 05th January 2021 04:56 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam greeting the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chief Justice is first a judge and only then a chief, said Sanjib Banerjee, who took charge as the 42nd Chief Justice of Madras High Court on Monday morning. He also said he had become a citizen of Tamil Nadu the moment he took oath and that he was a servant of the State.

Later, speaking at a welcome ceremony organised at the High Court, the CJ said, “Today, I feel I have come to another home, a land with equally strong traditions, a literary inheritance that is unsurpassed, music that is distinctive, classical dances that epitomise grace and control, ancient learning and wisdom that I am eager to understand as comprehensively as possible.”

Expressing his love for the profession, the Chief Justice said, “I promise to uphold the Constitution and ensure that the Constitutional promise reaches all people, including the marginalised section in the country and the State.”“Tamil Nadu is my State and I am a servant of the State from now,” he said.

Madras High Court Advocates’ Association president G Mohanakrishnan, in his welcome address, requested the Chief Justice to open the courts for physical hearings since virtual courts could not  serve all sections of society.



