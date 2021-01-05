STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Marathon 2021 from January 10

Organised by Ingenious 6, a non-profit association, the marathon has run-stretches of 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km.

Published: 05th January 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Marathon 2021, a virtual marathon event slated to take place between January 10 and 24, is set to attract a whopping one lakh participants from all age groups and Tamil diaspora from over 30 countries.

Organised by Ingenious 6, a non-profit association, the marathon has run-stretches of 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. The event aims to raise funds for upgrading health, education, sanitation and social infrastructure in about 50 villages in the State, and to create a virtual platform exclusively to host performances of Tamil folk arts and dances. The minimum participation fee is Rs 100, and participants can register online at https://www.tamilmarathon.org or by calling 8939932224. 

Participants will be given e-certificates, and a world record e-badge. The winners in all race categories will get cash prizes of Rs 15,000, while those who come second and third, will get Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 respectively.

