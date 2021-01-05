STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 820 Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

The State tested 60,304 samples and 59,980 people on the day. The State had 7,808 active cases after 971 people were discharged on the day.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:40 PM

Health workers collecting samples of people at Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru.

Health workers collecting samples. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 820 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,22,370 and toll to 12,177.

Chennai reported 235 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of  Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur reported 55, 29 and 44 cases respectively.

As many as 16 districts in the State reported new cases in single digits.

There were 7,808 active cases while 971 people were discharged on the day.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, only six districts reported deaths on the day.

While Chennai reported five deaths, Madurai reported two deaths and Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem reported one death each.

Among the deceased, only one did not have any comorbid conditions. The patient, a 35-year-old man from Salem, was admitted in a private hospital in Salem on December 31 with complaints of fever and myalgia for eight days, cough for six days and difficulty in breathing for three days.

He tested positive for Covid on January 1 and died on January 3 at 10.45pm due to Covid pneumonia.

