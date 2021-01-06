STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider plea to delete dead voters from poll rolls: Madras HC

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission of India to consider the complaints made by the DMK to delete dead voters and rectify other discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls after conducting proper fieldwork and before publishing the final electoral rolls. 

The court passed the directions prior to disposing of a plea moved by the DMK alleging that the names of dead voters relating to the ruling party have not been deleted from the rolls, manipulating the special summary revision process.

N Chitrarasu, District Secretary of Chennai West District of the DMK, in his petition aid he had submitted a representation to the ECI on December 11 last year, raising allegations of non-deletion of dead electors, and non-adherence of the Rules 1960.

However, he received no reply. Arguing for the petitioner, S Manuraj contended that names of the dead voters relating to the ruling party have not been deleted despite the submission of Form 7. This was also taken to the notice of the election officials.

He added that the appointed booth level agents have conducted an inspection, identified the dead voters and submitted Form 7 to the respective BLOs to delete those names from the rolls. However, booth level officers are insisting on the appointed booth level agents of the DMK to furnish death certificates along with Form 7, he added.

In reply, counsel for the State Election Commission said the process is underway and there is no violation of rules. The two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and A  Nakkiran directed the ECI to consider the representation made by the DMK and file a reply. 

EVM first-level checking completed in 7 districts
Chennai: The Election Commission has completed the first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) in seven districts. According to sources, the Commission has commenced various preparedness measures to conduct free and fair elections. It has instructed all district election officers to conduct the first-level checking of EVMs and VVPATs. The process has been completed in Ariyalur, Kancheepuram, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruvarur and Vellore.

