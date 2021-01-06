HC shocked over delay in ex-Minister Sudarsanam murder probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday expressed shock over the inordinate delay in completing the investigation into the murder of former AIADMK MLA and Minister K Sudarsanam in 2005. The court made the observations while hearing a bail plea moved by one of the accused, who has been in prison for the past 15 years.

Justice V Bharathidasan observed that the Periyapalayam police had registered a case in 2005 after arresting nine persons, while 23 others involved in the case were still at large. The court passed the directions on the bail plea moved by Jagadeesh Pura of Haryana, who has been lodged in the prison for the past 15 years for dacoity and murder along with seven others.

During hearing, Public Prosecutor M Prabhavathi contended that the Bavaria gang has more than 25 similar cases pending in several States. The gang, in 2005, entered the house of the minister, hacked him to death and grievously injured his family member, and decamped with cash and jewellery.

The court observed that there is no progress in trial with 23 of the accused remaining at large. It expressed shock over the delay and instructed the prosecution to present the investigation officer during the next hearing.