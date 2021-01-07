STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Area around Raj Nivas turns into fortress ahead of agitation led by Puducherry CM against LG

The Raj Nivas was brought under three-tier security provided by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and all roads around it have been blocked with barricades

Published: 07th January 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: To the great inconvenience of the public, the entire white town area around Raj Nivas and its vicinity has turned into a fortress as the ruling Congress and its allies are set to commence their agitation demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi from 9 a.m on January 8.

The venue of the agitation led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with ministers and MLAs has been shifted to the Maraimalai Adigal Salai near Anna statue after the district administration denied permission near Raj Nivas. Further the indefinite dharna has been reduced to a four-day agitation.

PCC president A V Subramanian in a statement here on Thursday said that the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) will organize a massive agitation against the Lt Governor on the Maraimalai Adigal Salai between the Anna statue and Venkatasubba Raddiar statue for four days from January 8. Subramanian exhorted all the functionaries and cadres of the Congress to take part and make the agitation a success.

Meanwhile, the Raj Nivas was brought under three-tier security provided by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and all roads around it have been blocked with barricades. Roads leading to the Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretariat and police headquarters have also been barricaded.

The Bharathi Park in between Raj Nivas and the Legislative Assembly has been closed until further notice. The District Magistrate has also promulgated regulatory orders under Section 144 Cr P.C banning any agitation without prior permission. The CAPF personnel have been deployed in the white town areas  guarding the barricaded areas.

The public has been greatly inconvenienced in their movements, particularly the Ashram whose premises are situated in the area. There is confusion regarding which routes are open to the public. Even patients coming to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital from the north side of the boulevard had to take a diversion to reach the hospital.

Tourists were also forced to take diversions as their normal routes have been blocked. Additional DGP Anand Kumar has said that if the people faced difficulties in reaching their homes or hotels, they could contact the police control room for assistance.

Comments

