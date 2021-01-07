STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bid to recruit doctors on consolidated pay flayed

FOGDA also objected to the proposal to appoint medical officers directly to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Published: 07th January 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) has opposed the Health Department’s proposal to recruit doctors for mini clinics on consolidated pay and requested it to recruit them on time-scale pay through the Medical Recruitment Board. In their letter to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, FOGDA said the proposal to recruit doctors on a consolidated pay of Rs 60,000 per month will set a wrong precedent as the State Health Department is unique in its standards of performance, compared to health departments in other States. 

FOGDA also objected to the proposal to appoint medical officers directly to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). “We object to the proposal to appoint medical officers directly to the DME side, as many seniors who are in service have been waiting on the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) side to get into DME,” read the letter.

The association said that this move of appointing undergraduates in medical colleges will result in gross mismanagement of the scare human resources available, especially specialty doctors. The service of specialty doctors is required for teaching as well as specialist care in tertiary care centres.

“Therefore, this method will prove to be a wrong move in the near future for the entire health care system of the State. We request the government to expedite the process of promotion and transfer counselling for intra- and inter-directorates at the earliest before fresh recruitments,” the doctors said in their letter.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp