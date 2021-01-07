Bid to recruit doctors on consolidated pay flayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) has opposed the Health Department’s proposal to recruit doctors for mini clinics on consolidated pay and requested it to recruit them on time-scale pay through the Medical Recruitment Board. In their letter to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, FOGDA said the proposal to recruit doctors on a consolidated pay of Rs 60,000 per month will set a wrong precedent as the State Health Department is unique in its standards of performance, compared to health departments in other States.

FOGDA also objected to the proposal to appoint medical officers directly to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). “We object to the proposal to appoint medical officers directly to the DME side, as many seniors who are in service have been waiting on the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) side to get into DME,” read the letter.

The association said that this move of appointing undergraduates in medical colleges will result in gross mismanagement of the scare human resources available, especially specialty doctors. The service of specialty doctors is required for teaching as well as specialist care in tertiary care centres.

“Therefore, this method will prove to be a wrong move in the near future for the entire health care system of the State. We request the government to expedite the process of promotion and transfer counselling for intra- and inter-directorates at the earliest before fresh recruitments,” the doctors said in their letter.

