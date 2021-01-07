STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MK Surappa row: Inquiry panel seeks more documents

While Surappa has already submitted several documents, the committee pointed at some gaps after Wednesday’s inquiry and sought for the pending documents.

Published: 07th January 2021

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inquiry committee set up to investigate administrative irregularities against Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa, has sought for documents related to finances of the varsity on Wednesday. The committee aims at completing the investigation within three-months. 

The quasi-judicial team of 10 members, headed by retired Madras High Court judge P Kalaiyarasan had directed the complainant, KM Karthik, founder of All India Private College Employees Union (AIPCEU), to appear in front of the committee on Wednesday.

While the university has already submitted several documents, the committee pointed at some gaps after Wednesday’s inquiry and sought for the pending documents.

The complainant has raised seven allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, including complaints on lack of action on three faculty-harassment incidents, a tax reimbursement discrepancy, exam fee collection, appointment of a private courier company and non-payment of salary.

The committee has asked the university to submit requisite documents to support the inquiry. A member of the committee said they have received over 30 complaints.

