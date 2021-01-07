On his silver jubilee, Puducherry Health Minister Krishna Rao decides against contesting 2021 Assembly polls

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: On the silver jubilee occasion as an MLA, Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has decided against contesting the 2021 elections to the Legislative Assembly.

He made the announcement late evening after receiving the Best MLA award for the third time as well as an honour on completion of 25 years as MLA from Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu at a function organized by the Puducherry government at Yanam on Wednesday.

Malladi Krishna Rao said that it was enough and would now take up the responsibilities of Director of Andhra Pradesh Tirupathi Tirumala Devasthanam Board. However, he will not leave Yanam.

Keeping options open, Malladi Krishna Rao, who also served as Minister for Tourism, Fisheries, Sports in Puducherry, said that if necessary in future he would again serve the people of the UT.

The Chief Minister V Narayanasamy requested Malladi Krishna Rao to reconsider his decision and continue to serve till he reaches the Golden Jubilee. He pointed out the Yanam has seen massive development since 1996 when Malladi Krishna Rao entered the Assembly for the first time as MLA.

The people should not allow him to quit, said the Chief Minister and adding that he has always been thinking about Yanam and its people.

Malladi Krishna Rao was recommended for Padma Shri for seven times, but though he did not get it, he was sure that someday he would be bestowed with the honour.

In response to Welfare Minister M Kandasamy stating that due to the troubles by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Malladi Krishna Rao was quitting, he, however, said that he was not afraid of her and knew how to counter her.

Malladi Krishna Rao said that despite the hurdles posed by the Lt Governor, he has succeeded in getting established a branch of JIPMER, a government engineering college, temple, flood revetment wall and others.

The opposition BJP MLAs participated in the function and even showered appreciation. V Saminathan, MLA (nominated) and state President of BJP said that everyone is running after posts and position, but when such posts are coming on a platter for him, he has said it was enough and decided to quit. “This is praiseworthy and I congratulate him," said Saminathan speaking on the occasion.

Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy visited Yanam but did not participate in the government function. After congratulating Malladi Krishna Rao at his residence and presenting with a memento, he left. The other opposition AIADMK MLAs did not participate in the function.

Even PWD Minister A Namassivayam and DML Legislature party leader R Siva also went to Yanam and congratulated Malladi Krishna Rao.