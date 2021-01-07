STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea in Madras HC on conduct rituals at Srirangam

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to explore the possibility of conducting  Srirangam’s Ranganathaswamy Temple rituals without compromising on the Covid-19 protocol. 

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy were hearing a PIL petition by Rangarajan Narasimhan seeking a direction to the HR&CE department to conduct rituals at Ranganathaswamy Temple from July, and also other temple festivals

During the hearing, Chief Justice recalled a Calcutta HC order, which he had passed to regulate the conduct of Durga Pooja festivities by controlling crowds amid Covid. 

Recording the submissions, the court directed the government to consult religious heads to examine whether it would be possible to conduct the festivals without compromising public health. The court further sought the State government to file a detailed report and adjourned the plea by six weeks.

