SI Wilson murder: One more arrested by NIA

Another suspect, wanted in the murder of Sub-Inspector Wilson, was arrested from the Chennai airport on his arrival from Qatar on Wednesday.

Published: 07th January 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another suspect, wanted in the murder of Sub-Inspector Wilson, was arrested from the Chennai airport on his arrival from Qatar on Wednesday. Based on a lookout circular, immigration authorities detained 39-year-old Shihabudeen (alias Sirajudeen and Khalid), a resident of Chennai. He was later arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a press release, the agency said the suspect, absconding since January,  allegedly arranged the illegal firearm and prohibited ammunition, used by Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek, for killing the police officer who was on duty at the check-post in Kanniyakumari district on January 8, 2020.

The case was re-registered by NIA on February 1. During investigation, the NIA said the accused Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha, Jaffer Ali and Shihabudeen were found to be involved in carrying out terrorist acts. Except Shihabudeen, who fled the country in January last year, all of them were arrested.

Comments

