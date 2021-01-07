Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj to be discharged from hospital shortly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Kamaraj who was tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to MIOT Hospital, is likely to be discharged shortly.

A medical Bulletin from the MIOT Hospital said, the minister was tested postive for Covid and admitted to the hospital on January 5 for observation.

"His CT scan is normal. He is asymptomatic. Comfortable on room air and not needing any supplemental oxygen. He will be discharged shortly," the bulletin said.

(More details awaited)