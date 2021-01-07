Tamil Nadu reports 805 Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 805 Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday taking the tally to 8,23,986 and toll to 12,200.

Chennai reported 210 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 42, 19 and 48 cases respectively.

Perambalur and Villupuram districts reported zero cases on the day and 14 districts reported less than 10 cases.

One passenger, who came to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh by air, and two passengers, one each from Bihar and Karnataka, who came by road tested positive for Covid in the State.

The State tested 64,364 samples and 64,060 people on the day. After 911 people were discharged, the State had 7,547 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from eight districts. Chennai reported four deaths while Tiruchy reported two deaths. Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Ranipet, Tirupur and Vellore reported one death each. All the deceased had comorbid conditions.