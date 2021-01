By Express News Service

MADURAI: The world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu is set to be flagged off this year by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on January 16, said Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology, RB Udhayakumar, on Thursday.

The minister was inspecting the preparatory works at Alanganallur. Besides, he added, Jallikattu events at Avaniyapuram and Palamedu have been scheduled to be conducted on January 14 and 15, respectively.