Complaint against ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy for abusing sanitary workers

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Pulikal Katchi filed a complaint with the Junction police against ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy for forcefully taking sanitary workers to the police station on Thursday. In the complaint, district secretary of the party, Tamilarasu, mentioned that Ramasamy reportedly made casteist remarks against the sanitary workers for using battery-run cars instead of three-wheelers for collecting garbage and took them to the police station.

The complaint read, “Ramasamy intercepted a few sanitary workers running battery-run cars claiming that they did not possess driving licence and insisted the police register a case against them.” Ramasamy then left the police station after the RTO explained to him that there is no need for licence to drive battery cars that are used to collect garbage. Later, Tamilarasu sought a police case against Ramasamy for his alleged remarks against the sanitary workers. A police officer said no case has been registered yet.