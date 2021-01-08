NCSC seeks report on assault on woman at DMK grama sabha meet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the DGP and Coimbatore SP to submit a report on the alleged assault against a woman and a few others during a DMK meeting held on January 2 in Coimbatore. Five persons including four women were allegedly assaulted during the Makkal Grama Sabha meeting at Devarayapuram.

It happened when one of participants, V Poongodi (40) an AIADMK functionary, tried to ask DMK chief MK Stalin a question. Stalin told her to leave the meeting and asked police to take her out of the venue. As she was led out, a few DMK supporters allegedly assaulted Poongodi and her supporters.

According to SP Ara Arularasu, cases were registered against four DMK cadre under sections on 3 (1) (r) and (s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. S T Kalyanasundaram, founder-president of Aathi Thamilar Peravai took the issue to the notice of NCSC. The commission directed the officials to file a report in 15 days. ENS