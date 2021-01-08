NEET impersonation mastermind surrenders

By Express News Service

THENI: An accused in NEET impersonation case, Rashid from Kerala, who is considered to be the mastermind behind the scam, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court here on Thursday.

Earlier in September 2019, the Dean of Theni Government Medical College initiated an inquiry which exposed a larger network of NEET scamsters throughout Tamil Nadu. Rashid was on the run for more than a year now. He was later taken in judicial custody for 15 days.