Oppn condemns Centre for ignoring Tamil in postal recruitment exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several Opposition parties in the State on Thursday, condemned the Union government for omitting Tamil language in the Postal Department recruitment exams.

VCK president Thirumavalavan said, “The postal department has invited applications for recruitment. The official announcement stated that the exam would be conducted only in English and Hindi. The exam should be conducted in all State languages, including Tamil. The exam should not be conducted till a fresh announcement is made.”

He further added that the announcement from the postal department is contrary to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s assurance given in the Parliament that the department’s competitive exam would be conducted in all languages.

Similarly, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan also condemned the Union government for announcement and demanded that the exam be conducted in Tamil too.