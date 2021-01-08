STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pollachi case was given to CBI due DMK’s pressure: Kanimozhi

The parliamentarian participated in the Grama Sabha meetings at Kovilpatti, Kayathar, and Kazhugumalai regions here on Thursday.

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging that one of the accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case was close to a minister from the ruling party, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi charged that the AIADMK was keen on protecting the accused.

The parliamentarian participated in the Grama Sabha meetings at Kovilpatti, Kayathar, and Kazhugumalai regions here on Thursday. She said it was because of the pressure put by the DMK party that the horrific case, which rattled the State, was shifted to CBI.

She added that the investigation should be expedited and the victims should get justice. On Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remark that the DMK has done nothing for the people, the MP retorted, “Let them (AIADMK) reveal what they have done for the people and we will  tell our achievements later,” she said, adding that  the past election manifesto had featured all the achievements of the DMK government and a copy of it could be sent to the Chief Minister if needed.  

