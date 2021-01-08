STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revoke permission for 100% occupancy in theatres: PMK

But there is a hope that we can bring it under control as vaccines will soon be made available in the State.

Published: 08th January 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK on Thursday urged the State government to take steps to prevent the spread of the UK variant of Covid-19 by revoking the permission given to cinema theatres to run with 100 per cent occupancy.

Party chief Dr S Ramadoss said, “It is saddening to know that the UK variant of the virus is spreading rapidly in India. But there is a hope that we can bring it under control as vaccines will soon be made available in the State.

As many as 13 more people have been affected due to the new variant in India on Wednesday. We can’t control its spread if we don’t take intensive measures.”  He added that the State government should establish a laboratory in Chennai with the help of Centre, to detect the new strain. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan also echoed Ramadoss’s views on the theatre occupancy issue. 

