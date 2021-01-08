Rs 1,000 Pongal gift for HR&CE temple staff
CHENNAI: Employees of temples functioning under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be paid a special ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift. All full time and part-time employees, those who are on consolidated payment, and daily wage labourers who have worked for 240 days or more will be eligible for the ex-gratia. Those who have worked for over six months but below 240 days, will receive an ex-gratia amount in line with their work period.