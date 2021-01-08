Stalin’s only aim is to launch son Udhayanidhi, says EPS

By Express News Service

ERODE: Condemning DMK for practising dynasty politics, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said DMK chief MK Stalin refrained from welcoming MK Alagiri back to the party only so he could pass on the party’s legacy to his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. Beginning his second day of electoral campaign, Palaniswami garlanded statues of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa at Panneerselvam Park in Erode. Addressing the gathering, he attacked Stalin for casting aspersions on the Amma Mini Clinics scheme.

“If the DMK chief has any doubts on the scheme, he should visit one such clinic and clarify things directly with the doctors. Every clinic will have a doctor, nurse and helping staff. Six mini-clinics have been opened in the Erode east constituency. All medicines and facilities will be available there, and patients will be referred to government hospitals for further treatment. Even when the whole nation is appreciating our initiative, Stalin still has doubts,” he said.

Listing out more government measures to better the healthcare sector in the State, the Chief Minister announced plans to open 11 medical colleges in the State next year. “These colleges will provide jobs for 443 medical students. With the 7.5 per cent reservation, as many as 313 students from government schools have secured MBBS seats. Also to ensure students pursue higher education, the State government is providing post-matric scholarships of Rs 1,500 crore annually,” he added.

A multi-speciality hospital is being built at a cost of `62 crore in Erode district. Also for constructing additional buildings for Erode district headquarters, the government has granted Rs 70 crore, Palaniswami said, adding that as many as 1,850 houses are being constructed by the government for poor families. The CM also assured a flyover to connect Kalingarayan guest house with Thindal. “Since Erode houses many textile processing units, we will construct an effluent treatment centre on 26 acres here using Central government funds,” he further said.

At Veerapanchathiram, Palaniswami said that the Uratchikottai drinking water scheme will be completed in 10 days and he would inaugurate it soon. Later in Chithode, he assured that a four-lane road will be laid from Chithode to Gobichettipalayam and Erode. “AIADMK government has opened many schools and colleges in the state. During DMK’s rule between 2006 and 2011, only 32 out of every 100 students studied in colleges, but from 2011 to 2020, 49 out of 100 students were able to opt for higher studies. This was due to our leader Jayalalithaa educational revolution,” he said.

Addressing another gathering at Uthukuli, the CM said that the 50-year-demand of farmers – Athikkadavu Avinashi scheme – was fulfilled. “As I am a farmer myself, I understand their plight. The scheme worth Rs 1,650 crore will be completed within one year and the lakes will brim and agriculture will flourish in our land. We are also constructing Asia’s largest Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences. Farmers will be provided cows capable of providing 35 litres milk, which will in turn boost production of butter, for which Uthukuli is famous for,” he added.

Referring to Stalin’s corruption allegations against AIADMK, Palaniswami said that the High Court has ordered a stay on the case stating that it was baseless. “I am ready to debate it with Stalin but he is not coming forward. We have not given any project tenders to anybody close to us,” he reiterated. Noting that Tamil Nadu was the only State to provide 100 unit electricity to all households free of cost, Palaniswami also said that discount subsidy for handloom weavers has been increased to Rs 300 crore. Later in the evening, the CM visited Chennimalai, Odanilai, Avalpudurai and Perundurai, and interacted with the public there.