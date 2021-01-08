STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two youth rape 40-year-old woman in temple near Nagapattinam, arrested

The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old M Arun Raj from Vanipettai Theru and 24-year-old K Anand from Akkaraikulam, in Nagapattinam.

Published: 08th January 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The police have booked the suspects under IPC section 376 (rape), 363 (abduction) and 506 (criminal intimidation).(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 40-year-old widowed woman labourer was allegedly raped by two local youth in a temple near Nagapattinam on Wednesday night. 

According to the Police, the suspects were arrested on Thursday night and investigations are underway.

"The woman knew the suspects as they are from the localities nearby. We learnt that they had been catcalling and harassing her for a while. They abducted her on Wednesday night when she was on her way to her sister's house in Velipalayam. They took her to a temple and sexually assaulted her,"  said Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena to The New Indian Express.

The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old M Arun Raj from Vanipettai Theru and 24-year-old K Anand from Akkaraikulam, in Nagapattinam. They are both labourers.

According to sources, the woman hails from a village near Vedaranyam. She had lost her husband a couple of years ago. She moved to Nagapattinam with her two daughters post the impact of Gaja Cyclone.

​ALSO READ | Badaun gangrape could have been averted had victim not ventured out in evening: Shocker by NCW member

The woman was staying in a rented house in Velipalayam and started working as a construction worker. As She started staying and sleeping at her sister's house as soon as the youth stated harassing her.

The woman was on her way to her sister's house on Wednesday, around 9.00 pm, when Arun Raj and Anand blocked her way and hit her.

They gagged her before she could raise an alarm, took her to a Ganesh temple nearby and sexually assaulted her. 

The woman gave them the earnings she was wearing and allegedly begged them to let her go. But they tortured her for about five hours.

She is currently undergoing treatment in Nagapattinam Government General Hospital.

The woman alleged that the youth threatened her and her sister’s family if she went to the police and filed any complains. Arun Raj and Anand were arrested later that night.

Police Inspector P Thiyagarajan from Velipalayam Police Station, who is investigating the case, said, "We have booked the suspects under IPC section 376 (rape), 363 (abduction) and 506 (criminal intimidation). We have taken confessions from them. We will produce them before a magistrate for remanding to custody.  Further investigations are underway.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam Rapes in Tamil Nadu tamil nadu police
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp