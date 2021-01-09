STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16,221 buses to be operated for Pongal

The State transport department will operate 16,221 buses between January 11 and 13 across the State to facilitate transportation for Pongal festival.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:10 AM

SETC buses at Koyambedu bus stand in the city | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State transport department will operate 16,221 buses between January 11 and 13 across the State to facilitate transportation for Pongal festival. Last year, 26,070 buses operated during this period. The number of buses to be operated will be less this year as students and working professionals have not moved out of their native places yet post lockdown.

As many as 2,020 buses will be operated in a day from Chennai to various parts. In addition, 4,078 special buses will be introduced thereby a total of 10,228 buses will run from Chennai between January 11 and 13, said Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar. This apart, 5,993 special buses would be operated to cater to commuters outside Chennai. 

Similarly, for return journey, between January 17 and 19, as many as 15,270 buses will be operated. To seek assistance and support during grievances, commuters can call at 9445014450, 9445014436 and toll free number 1800 425 6151. Help desks will be opened at 20 places. 

Buses passing through Ponneri, Gummidipundi will start from Madhavaram bus terminus, while the buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Kumbakonam will run KK Nagar MTC bus stand. “Kumbakonam, Thanjavur-bound buses run via Panruti will run from Tambaram Aringnar Anna MEPZ bus stand, and the buses running to Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Vandavasi, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil via Tindivanam will start from Tambaram railway station bus stand,” added the statement.   

Buses to Vellore, Arani and Arcot will be operated from Poonamallee and buses to all other destinations will run from Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR bus terminus, added the statement. Buses from CMBT will run via Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, Outer Ring Road, Vandalur instead of Tambaram, Perungalathur to reach temporary bus stand at Urapakkam.

The reserved passengers had to board the buses at Urapakkam temporary bus stop instead of Tambaram and Perungalathur. Commuters can book tickets through www.tnstc.in, www.redbus.in, www.Paytm.com, www.makemytrip.com , www.busindia.com, www.goibibo.com and TNSTC mobile app.

