CEPI restrained from taking over textile biz building in Mannady

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) from taking over the building of a textile business in Mannady. The court prior to ordering the interim stay on Wednesday, observed that several rules have been violated, and directed the CEPI, Chennai Collector and Purasawalkam Tahsildar to respond to the notices.

The petitioner, SRK Babu Ismail, submitted that he was involved in textile business for several years. “The building rent is being paid to the CEPI, and it gets increased by 30 per cent every year. There is a small hall in the premises for prayers organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ).

However, on January 5, a notice was served to the building owners asking them to vacate. “The authorities came to the premises and demanded us to vacate the premises forthwith or else they said things will be thrown out and possession will be taken forcibly. This action violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” Ismail added.

The petitioners on Wednesday moved an urgent plea at the Madras High Court and mentioned it before Justice Abdul Qudhose for a lunch motion. On hearing the submissions, Justice Abdul Qudhose said that the entire process was carried out without following due process of law and ordered an interim stay on the proceedings. The judge then ordered notices to CEPI, Chennai Collector and Purasawalkam Tahsildar to file a detailed report by February 5.