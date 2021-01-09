STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CEPI restrained from taking over textile biz building in Mannady

The Madras High Court has restrained the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) from taking over the building of a textile business in Mannady.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) from taking over the building of a textile business in Mannady. The court prior to ordering the interim stay on Wednesday, observed that several rules have been violated, and directed the CEPI, Chennai Collector and Purasawalkam Tahsildar to respond to the notices.

The petitioner, SRK Babu Ismail, submitted that he was involved in textile business for several years. “The building rent is being paid to the CEPI, and it gets increased by 30 per cent every year. There is a small hall in the premises for prayers organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ).

However, on January 5, a notice was served to the building owners asking them to vacate. “The authorities came to the premises and demanded us to vacate the premises forthwith or else they said things will be thrown out and possession will be taken forcibly. This action violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” Ismail added.

The petitioners on Wednesday moved an urgent plea at the Madras High Court and mentioned it before Justice Abdul Qudhose for a lunch motion. On hearing the submissions, Justice Abdul Qudhose said that the entire process was carried out without following due process of law and ordered an interim stay on the proceedings. The judge then ordered notices to CEPI, Chennai Collector and Purasawalkam Tahsildar to file a detailed report by February 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court CEPI Mannady
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp