Death penalties referred to High Court for nod

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Death sentences awarded to two persons in different cases were placed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for approval. A division bench on Friday issued notices to the convicts, M Suresh of Theni and M Samivel alias Raja of Pudukottai.

Suresh was sentenced for murdering his 19-year-old wife and unborn child in July 2015. The then Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) of Theni sentenced him in December 2020. Samivel was sentenced to death by a Mahila Court in Pudukkottai in December 2020 for the kidnap, sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old child in June 2020.