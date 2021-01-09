STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers worried as sugarcane fetches low price

Hit by back-to-back cyclones and severe crop damage, sugarcane farmers in Ariyalur district were hopeful of making some decent bucks as Pongal festival was around the corner.

Published: 09th January 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  Hit by back-to-back cyclones and severe crop damage, sugarcane farmers in Ariyalur district were hopeful of making some decent bucks as Pongal festival was around the corner. However, now they have been forced to scramble for a decent pricefor their crops as the selling price has dropped further since last year.

The farmers say they retailers and wholesalers buy sugarcane at Rs 10-15 a full-grown piece depending on their quality and height, while they expected it to be Rs 20-25. The crop is cultivated in 500 acres in villages, including Udayarpalayam, T Palur, Ulliyakudi, Aalampallam, Kolaiyanur, Suthamalli, Sundaresapuram, Sripurandhan and Poyyur, in the district. The crop is ready for harvest this week ahead of Pongal.

Already hit by the Covid pandemic, the farmers' woes were doubled by cyclones Nivar and Burevi. And, to make matters worse, the prices of raw materials too had gone up.

After undergoing all these troubles, the farmers expected that the sugarcane would fetch at least Rs 5 more for a full-grown piece than last year. However, to their disappointment, the buyers are purchasing the produce at lower prices.

S Murugesan, a sugarcane farmer from Kolaiyanur, told Express, "This year I cultivated sugarcane in my 30 cents of land by spending Rs 40,000. I expected the crop to be sold for at least Rs 20 to 25 because this year the workload was heavier than last year. But, a private buyer is asking the cane for just Rs 10-11 a piece, which will result in a loss for us this year as well."

The cultivation cost was inflated for V Vignesh from Ulliyakudi as he had to shell out additional cost to labour for fixing the crop damaged by cyclones. "The cultivation cost was low last year. Also, there were no heavy rains last year. In contrast, this year the cost has increased. Adding to that, the crop too was damaged by cyclones. I had to shell out a hefty amount to hire labour for fixing the damaged crop. After all this, now it has become difficult to earn a profit."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sugarcane farmers crop damage
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp