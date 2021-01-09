Former Express employee passes away at 92 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former employee of Express Publications, K Ranganathan, who served the company for four decades in various capacity, passed away at the age of 92 in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Ranganathan started as an inspector at Chennai in 1968-69 and then served as a deputy circulation manager at Madurai, circulation manager at Cochin and later as manager at Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

He later shifted to the Hyderabad Express Group of Publications and also served as a regional manager at its registered office in Madras and also as printer and publisher of the publication.Ranganathan, who retired at the age of 78, was also instrument in establishing offices at Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. He served the publications with great dedicated and honesty.

He won laurels from Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Manoj Sonthalia. Ranganathan worked with great sincerity and was loved by all. After his retirement, he settled in Bengaluru. He is survived by two sons. The Express Publications conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.