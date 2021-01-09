STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GH staff swapped my baby, man tells cops

“After the delivery, the doctors informed us that my wife had delivered a baby girl.

baby

Representational Image

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Claiming that his newborn was swapped at the Ramanathapuram District Government Headquarters Hospital, a man lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police here on Friday. In the complaint, N Mainar (33) who is an employee of the 108 ambulance service and resides in Sakkarakottai, said that his wife, M Nagalakshmi, had delivered the baby through Caesarian section around 11 am on December 18 and was discharged from the hospital on December 25. 

“After the delivery, the doctors informed us that my wife had delivered a baby girl. On January 2, I received an anonymous letter claiming that my wife had delivered a baby boy and that the girl was delivered around the same time by another woman, Sugunadevi,” he alleged. Mainar also said that as Sugandhi was longing for a boy, the baby was swapped by a nurse upon the instructions of a doctor.

The letter that was undersigned by a person who claimed to be a hospital nurse also said that medical records including case sheets, diet charts, birth registration and birth certificates were manipulated. The letter further urged the complainant to verify the allegations through a DNA test.

Mainar claimed that when he questioned the staff at the hospital, they had admitted that the baby was indeed swapped and that the doctor has been minting money by swapping and selling babies born at the hospital. In the complaint, he also demanded the custody of his child and sought legal action against the medical staff involved. When contacted, Superintendent of Police, E Karthik, said that a probe has been initiated and a preliminary inquiry is being conducted.

