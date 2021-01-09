Harsh Vardhan meets EPS, seeks focus on TB elimination

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special liking for people of Tamil Nadu, the State got 11 out of the total 75 medical colleges approved in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

Harsh Vardhan, who was in Chennai to review Covid-19 vaccination dry run, met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat. “I have asked Palaniswami to also focus on eliminating tuberculosis. Some States like Tamil Nadu have the potential to eliminate TB by 2025.

This model can be showcased to the rest of the country,” the Union Minister told press persons after the meeting. “On behalf of the Centre and the Prime Minster, I can promise that we will do our best to help Tamil Nadu, not just in the health sector, but all sectors.

The State is providing quality facilities for patients, and it is also doing good work in studying Covid sequelae,” Harsh Vardhan added. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior health department officials were present on the occasion.

TN hikes allocation for archaeological excavations

Chennai: The State government has hiked the annual allocation for conducting archaeological excavations in historically important sites using modern equipment from `2 crore to `3 crore. The G.O issued by Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department said that the amount will be used for carrying out various excavation-related works.