STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Harsh Vardhan meets EPS, seeks focus on TB elimination

Harsh Vardhan, who was in Chennai to review Covid-19 vaccination dry run, met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat. 

Published: 09th January 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Alanganallur Jallikattu festival committee led by its president J Sundararajan on Friday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and requested him to inaugurate Jallikattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special liking for people of Tamil Nadu, the State got 11 out of the total 75 medical colleges approved in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

Harsh Vardhan, who was in Chennai to review Covid-19 vaccination dry run, met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat. “I have asked Palaniswami to also focus on eliminating tuberculosis. Some States like Tamil Nadu have the potential to eliminate TB by 2025.

This model can be showcased to the rest of the country,” the Union Minister told press persons after the meeting. “On behalf of the Centre and the Prime Minster, I can promise that we will do our best to help Tamil Nadu, not just in the health sector, but all sectors.

The State is providing quality facilities for patients, and it is also doing good work in studying Covid sequelae,” Harsh Vardhan added. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior health department officials were present on the occasion.

TN hikes allocation for archaeological excavations
Chennai: The State government has hiked the annual allocation for conducting archaeological excavations in historically important sites using modern equipment from `2 crore to `3 crore. The G.O issued by Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department said that the amount will be used for carrying out various excavation-related works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Edappadi K Palaniswami tuberculosis Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp