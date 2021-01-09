STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-M director member of AIIMS panel

The Centre, in its gazette notification dated January 7, named Bhaskar Ramamurthi as a member of the Institute Body of AIIMS in Madurai.

IIT Madras

IIT Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Director of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) Bhaskar Ramamurthi has been appointed as a member of the Institute Body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that is to be established at Thoppur in Madurai.

The Centre, in its gazette notification dated January 7, named Bhaskar Ramamurthi as a member of the Institute Body of AIIMS in Madurai. He would be part of the Institute Body as a representative of the Ministry of Education, the gazette publication added.

Three months ago, the Centre, in its gazette notification dated September 15, 2019, nominated Dr VM Katoch, who is the president of JIPMER at Puducherry, as the president of AIIMS at Madurai. Further, 17 people, including the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Dr Sudha Seshayyan, Director General of Health Services at the Health Ministry, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor to the Health Ministry and Director of the Institute were selected as members of AIIMS in Madurai.

The Centre’s notification sparked outrage as the appointment of surgical oncologist and ABVP national president Dr Shanmugam Subbiah as a member of the AIIMS at Madurai drew flak from all quarters. In July, Dr Subbiah, who heads the department of surgical oncology at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Government Royapettah Hospital, was booked by Arumbakkam police on charges of urinating at the apartment doorstep of a 62-year-old woman neighbour following a dispute over car parking.

Comments

