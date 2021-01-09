Notice on plea to remove ‘unauthorised structures’ raised at Arichal Munai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to remove ‘unauthorised structures’ constructed at Arichal Munai in Ramanathapuram district.

The litigant X Nallathambi, Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Traditional Fishermen’s Federation (TNTFF) submitted that a spiritual leader Morari Bapu is organising public meetings and cultural events at Arichal Munai from January 2 to January 10.

Several concrete structures have been erected at the coast for the said meeting, he claimed. He alleged that the meeting area falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone II and is the nesting site of Olive Ridley turtles. He also claimed that the area is notified as ‘critical and vulnerable area’ after 1964 cyclone.

Hence, opening the area for public activities and erecting permanent structures may degrade its ecology, he stated and approached the court. A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi issued notice to State Coastal Zone Management authorities, returnable by February 5.