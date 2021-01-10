‘AIADMK has Rs 246.9 cr fixed deposits’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Submitting the income-expenditure accounts for the period between November 25, 2019, and January 8, 2021, AIADMK coordinator and treasurer O Panneerselvam recalled that he has been submitting the party’s income-expenditure accounts for the past 14 years since 2007. The party has fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 246.90 crore. Panneerselvam also gave details of the amount spent for various purposes like Covid relief, helping cadre from poor economic background, etc.

EPS takes a dig at Udhaya

Referring to former minister B Valarmathi’s remarks on a recent statement of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Udhayanidhi has made remarks insulting women. You (Udhayanidhi) exhibit precociousness by your remarks because you were brought up like that.”

‘Respect grassroots level cadre’

Deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said that despite many trials and tribulations, the AIADMK stands tall due to unstinted loyalty of grassroots level cadre and their sacrifices. “AIADMK is a cadre-based party. The cadre can become the leader and vice versa. So respect them. If we fail to respect cadre, time will trample on us.”