STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man arrested for assaulting cop

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 58-year-old special sub-inspector near Puzhal junction on Friday.

Published: 10th January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 58-year-old special sub-inspector near Puzhal junction on Friday. According to the police, the incident happened after a mini truck and a car brushed against each other near Puzhal junction on Friday evening.

The car driver, Kalanidhi, got out of his vehicle and allegedly confiscated the key of the truck. The truck driver, Chiranjeevi, noticed police personnel nearby and sought their intervention.

Chiranjeevi approached John Peter, a special sub-inspector attached to the Puzhal police station, and reported the incident. The officer reached the spot, took the keys from Kalanidhi, and handed them over to the truck driver, police said. Angered by this, Kalanidhi’s younger brother Dayanidhi got out of the vehicle and assaulted Chiranjeevi and the police officer. Dayanidhi said his father too is a police officer.

The Puzhal police arrested Dayanidhi on charges of assault, issue of threats, usage of vulgar words, and preventing a public officer from discharging duty. The father of the duo is a sub-inspector in the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, the sources added. An investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrest
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp