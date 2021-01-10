Man arrested for assaulting cop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 58-year-old special sub-inspector near Puzhal junction on Friday. According to the police, the incident happened after a mini truck and a car brushed against each other near Puzhal junction on Friday evening.

The car driver, Kalanidhi, got out of his vehicle and allegedly confiscated the key of the truck. The truck driver, Chiranjeevi, noticed police personnel nearby and sought their intervention.

Chiranjeevi approached John Peter, a special sub-inspector attached to the Puzhal police station, and reported the incident. The officer reached the spot, took the keys from Kalanidhi, and handed them over to the truck driver, police said. Angered by this, Kalanidhi’s younger brother Dayanidhi got out of the vehicle and assaulted Chiranjeevi and the police officer. Dayanidhi said his father too is a police officer.

The Puzhal police arrested Dayanidhi on charges of assault, issue of threats, usage of vulgar words, and preventing a public officer from discharging duty. The father of the duo is a sub-inspector in the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, the sources added. An investigation is on.