MK Stalin alleges scam in laptop scheme for students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday, alleged a scam in the free laptops for students scheme taken up by the AIADMK Government.

“The Chinese company that has been awarded the tender has been supplying low quality laptops,” he said. In a statement, Stalin said that the ‘test reports’ of two laptop models in the same price range noted that one had an efficiency score of 465, while the other had a score of only 265.

“However, orders have been placed for the low scoring model, that too paying Rs 3,000 more for each laptop. The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu had floated a tender for 15.66 lakh laptops at Rs 1,921 crore,” he added.

“Payment of Rs 456 crore is pending, and the government should withhold that. The government should also take steps to blacklist the Chinese company and penalise it,” Stalin urged.