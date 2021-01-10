Over 11,000 sign up for free JEE classes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 11,000 students from government and aided schools have enrolled for the free online coaching classes for the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), shortly after the government announced the initiative.

Registrations were conducted from December 21 to 31, and classes started on Monday. Training in mathematics, physics and chemistry is being provided, said an official from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department.

Students are being taught concepts and getting practice by working on exam papers from previous years, the official said, adding that candidates from Classes 11 and 12 have applied.

The government signed an MoU with a private player, Nextgen Vidhya Pvt Ltd, for the coaching, according to an official statement. Students have a unique ID and password to access the lessons, while teachers, district coordinators and headmasters have access to monitor the students’ performance.