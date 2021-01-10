PM Narendra Modi’s help sought to save provincial councils in Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general council on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to prevent the abolition of provincial councils in Sri Lanka, since the island government has reportedly being taking steps to scrap the councils. A resolution to this effect, adopted at the meeting, said the provincial councils were paramount for providing autonomy rights to the Tamil-populated areas in Lanka, and it was an inevitable aspect of the Indo-Lanka accord of 1987.

The Indian government has been making efforts to implement this accord and granting financial assistance for the same. In all, the general council meeting adopted 16 resolutions, including the 11-member steering committee’s endorsement. Sources said the steering committee’s powers have also been finalised.

In another resolution, the AIADMK condemned DMK president MK Stalin for levelling criticisms against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the government in an undemocratic and uncivilised manner. “The efficient functioning of the AIADMK government has earned the people’s goodwill, and this caused frustration and desperation among DMK functionaries.

So, they have been unleashing malicious propaganda against the Chief Minister and the government,” the resolution noted. The council also decided to put an end to dynasty politics in the State, and thank the Prime Minister for including Tamil Nadu in the LightHouse Project of the Global Housing Technological Challenge-India. The party leaders condoled the death of 115 partymen, including former ministers R Doraikkanu, Kadambur R Janardanan and SR Radha, in the last one year.

The council also condoled the death of all Covid-19 victims, including former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Hindu Munnani founder Rama Gopalan, Carnatic musician TN Krishna, veteran publisher Cre-A S Ramakrishnan, Tirupparaithuruai Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam vice president Swami Divyananda and defence personnel Karuppasamy.

The council meeting lasted for four hours, and party deputy coordinators R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy, Ministers P Thangamani and D Jayakumar, former Minister B Valarmathi, deputy Speaker of the Assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan spoke apart from CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam.

Other resolutions adopted by council