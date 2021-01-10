STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Narendra Modi’s help sought to save provincial councils in Sri Lanka

The Indian government has been making efforts to implement this accord and granting financial assistance for the same. 

Published: 10th January 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general council on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to prevent the abolition of provincial councils in Sri Lanka, since the island government has reportedly being taking steps to scrap the councils. A resolution to this effect, adopted at the meeting, said the provincial councils were paramount for providing autonomy rights to the Tamil-populated areas in Lanka, and it was an inevitable aspect of the Indo-Lanka accord of 1987.

The Indian government has been making efforts to implement this accord and granting financial assistance for the same. In all, the general council meeting adopted 16 resolutions, including the 11-member steering committee’s endorsement. Sources said the steering committee’s powers have also been finalised.

In another resolution, the AIADMK condemned DMK president MK Stalin for levelling criticisms against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the government in an undemocratic and uncivilised manner. “The efficient functioning of the AIADMK government has earned the people’s goodwill, and this caused frustration and desperation among DMK functionaries.

So, they have been unleashing malicious propaganda against the Chief Minister and the government,” the resolution noted. The council also decided to put an end to dynasty politics in the State, and thank the Prime Minister for including Tamil Nadu in the LightHouse Project of the Global Housing Technological Challenge-India.  The party leaders condoled the death of 115 partymen, including former ministers R Doraikkanu, Kadambur R Janardanan and SR Radha, in the last one year.

The council also condoled the death of all Covid-19 victims, including former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Hindu Munnani founder Rama Gopalan, Carnatic musician TN Krishna, veteran publisher Cre-A S Ramakrishnan, Tirupparaithuruai Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam vice president Swami Divyananda and defence personnel Karuppasamy.

The council meeting lasted for four hours, and party deputy coordinators R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy, Ministers P Thangamani and D Jayakumar, former Minister B Valarmathi, deputy Speaker of the Assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan spoke apart from CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam.

Other resolutions adopted by council

  • State govt thanked for constructing Jayalalithaa memorial at `79.5 crore
  • CM, Centre thanked for announcing free Covid-19 vaccine for all
  • Govt hailed for regulating 20% special reservation for Tamil Medium students
  • Govt hailed for signing 304 MoUs through Global Investors Meet in 2019
  • AIADMK govt hailed for opening 2,000 mini clinics
  • State govt and CM praised for giving 7.5% reservation for government school students who clear NEET
  • CM lauded for giving `600 crore relief to 5L farmers who lost crops to recent cyclones
  • State govt commended for giving Pongal gift hampers
  • Govt hailed for receiving awards for achievements in the fields of agriculture, etc
  • State government hailed for implementing numerous welfare, developmental and infrastructure projects
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Sri Lanka AIADMK
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp