Ryots protest against online grievance meetings

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Condemning the authorities for still holding the farmers grievance meeting online, a group of farmers led by Tamil Nadu Farmers Association leader Ma Pa Chinnadurai held a protest near the Collectorate on Saturday.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incident. The protest was peaceful, and many farmers’ leaders voiced their concerns. The farmers have been attending the online meeting from their respective block offices, but they claimed their issues were not paid enough attention. “Earlier, when we used to gather in a hall for the meeting, the Collector would ask the respective department official present in the hall to look into our issues.

However, during the online meeting, the collector is just taking notes. No action is being taken,” Chinnadurai said.“Also, farmers from remote locations, who needs more attention, find it hard to attend these online meetings,” he added.

The farmers also wondered why their meetings alone were still held online, when the State has allowed party campaign meetings, film screenings and college classes. Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu collected their petition and said he will consider holding the meeting physically from next month.