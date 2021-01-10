Tamil Nadu leaders deplore act of damaging memorial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several political leaders in the State have condemned the reported destruction of Mullivaikkal Memorial by varsity authorities at Jaffna University. The memorial was dedicated to the Tamil civilian lives lost in the 2009 Sri Lankan civil war at Mullivaikkal in the island nation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, “I am shocked to hear that the memorial at Jaffna University campus, built in memory of the university students and civilians, who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war, has been razed down overnight.”

“I strongly condemn this action of the Sri Lankan Government that has left Tamils world over in deep pain, and the Jaffna University Vice Chancellor who supported it,” he added. DMK president MK Stalin, in a Facebook post, said the act was an extension of the destruction meted out to other historic memorials of Eelam Tamils over the years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the fact that this shocking incident has happened immediately after the External Affairs Minister’s return from the country. Tamils world over expect Modi to condemn the incident,” he added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that a protest will be held under his leadership against the incident, on Monday in front of the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai. VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan observed, “Not only has the Sinhalese majoritarian government failed to do justice to the genocide (of Tamils), it has also decided to erase all memories of it.” CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said conflicts and tension still exist because Sri Lankan Tamils’ rights have been denied.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also tweeted that it was not right to play with the sentiments of Lankan Tamils. “Destroying memorials of that movement won’t erase its memories,” he said. Tamil Nadu Muslim League president VMS Mustafa also condemned the demolition.