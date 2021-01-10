Two more land in police net for issuing fake TNPSC job orders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the issue of fake TNPSC appointment orders. The arrested persons are 58-year-old Ramani (alias Venkatachalam) of Mandaveli and 63-year-old Devan (alias Devraj) of Pattabiram.

The Central Crime Branch’s Conventional Crime Wing also recovered Rs 5 lakh cash, five sovereigns of gold jewellery and three mobile phones from them. It was revealed during the investigation that Ramani had prepared fake documents and mailed them to their clients, police said, adding that Devan was a retired driver attached to Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

The remand process is on. Earlier, two persons were arrested in the case. The probe was launched based on a complaint filed by TNPSC Secretary Nanthakumar.

Govt staff loses Pongal gift money

Chennai: A civil supplies supervisor lodged a complaint on Friday saying he was robbed of `5.15 lakh Pongal gift money meant for distribution to ration card holders. In his complaint, Bhaskar, a supervisor of ration shops, alleged he was forced into an autorickshaw and robbed. Police sources told Express the complaint seemed genuine.