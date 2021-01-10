Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan observes vaccine dry run at Apollo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited the Apollo Vaccination Centre in Nungambakkam, where he saw through the vaccination dry run process. According to a statement from the hospital, the minister expressed his best wishes for the good health and safety of the ‘Corona Warriors’ who are on the frontlines. Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals said, “Apollo hospital is privileged to carry out the Covid dry run for the State on January 8.

With this trial, we at Apollo, along with the government will be prepared to protect our countrymen from the clutches of Covid this New Year.” Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “As the country’s largest private healthcare provider, it is our responsibility to participate in the nation’s fight against Covid and make India safe and healthy.

It’s a prestigious opportunity for us to be a part of the entire process, which will put us in the forefront to vaccinate the frontline workers serving our countrymen during the pandemic.” During the dry run, multiple steps of vaccination was assessed including operational facility, assembling beneficiaries with proper physical distance, checking identity, administering vaccine shots, cold chain maintenance and validation of data in CoWIN app.