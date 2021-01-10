STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan observes vaccine dry run at Apollo

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited the Apollo Vaccination Centre in Nungambakkam, where he saw through the vaccination dry run process.

Published: 10th January 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan with other dignitaries during his visit to the Apollo Vaccination Centre in Nungambakkam for the Covid vaccine dry run

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited the Apollo Vaccination Centre in Nungambakkam, where he saw through the vaccination dry run process. According to a statement from the hospital, the minister expressed his best wishes for the good health and safety of the ‘Corona Warriors’ who are on the frontlines. Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals said, “Apollo hospital is privileged to carry out the Covid dry run for the State on January 8.

With this trial, we at Apollo, along with the government will be prepared to protect our countrymen from the clutches of Covid this New Year.” Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “As the country’s largest private healthcare provider, it is our responsibility to participate in the nation’s fight against Covid and make India safe and healthy.

It’s a prestigious opportunity for us to be a part of the entire process, which will put us in the forefront to vaccinate the frontline workers serving our countrymen during the pandemic.” During the dry run, multiple steps of vaccination was assessed including operational facility, assembling beneficiaries with proper physical distance, checking identity, administering vaccine shots, cold chain maintenance and validation of data in CoWIN app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Harsh Vardhan
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp