DMK to conduct its 11th State conference in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: DMK is preparing to conduct its 11th State conference at a 250-acre site in Siruganur in Tiruchy, next month. This will be the first State conference of the party after MK Stalin took over the party leadership. Sources said that DMK principal secretary K N Nehru has inspected the site along with various party functionaries.

A senior DMK functionary said, “Out of three locations which were considered, the site at Siruganur has been finalised. “The conference will be an one-day event with various programmes and the leaders of the coalition parties are expected to be invited.

An official announcement regarding the conference will be made shortly by the party leader M K Stalin.” Sources added that the conference might be held around the second or third week of February.

Tiruchy district continues to remain a favourite spot of DMK for conducting its State conference as the party has already hosted conferences in the district in 1956,1990, 1996, 2006 and 2014. The last conference was held at Pirattiyur in Tiruchy ahead of 2014 parliamentary elections with former Chief Minister Karunanidhi presiding over it.