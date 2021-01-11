STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Electricity department staff begin indefinite strike despite warning from Puducherry govt

The employees gathered in front of the electricity head office at Uppalam and held a dharna. All the counters were closed and their offices in all parts of Puducherry remained locked.

Published: 11th January 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Meanwhile, the superintending engineer heading the department cautioned them of stringent action if they proceed with the strike (Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Employees of the electricity department began an indefinite strike on Monday protesting against the move by the central government to privatise the department even as authorities warned them of stringent action.

The employees gathered in front of the electricity head office at Uppalam and held a dharna and demonstrations. All the counters were closed and their offices in all parts of Puducherry remained locked.

Meanwhile, the superintending engineer heading the department in a release cautioned them of stringent action if they proceed with their indefinite strike. He said the agitation is against the rules and regulations and action will be taken under the provisions of CCS conduct rules. Further, the period of strike will be considered as break in service and no salary will be paid for this duration.

He said staff of the electricity department are discharging a public service and should not indulge in any kind of strike. In a bid to tackle the strike, the department proposes to engage the services of retired AEs/JEs as well as IT personnel on a contract basis if the situation warrants. It has also been decided to perform all the electrical maintenance work through contractors. Action has also been taken to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 Cr.Pc  in the main office, all the sub-stations and various other offices of the electricity department, he said.

Meanwhile, the district collector and district magistrate Purva Garg clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 Cr.Pc from Monday. She said the order will remain in force until further notice to prevent disturbance to public tranquillity and prevent danger to human life, health and safety in the wake of the agitation by the electricity department employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Electricity
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp