NEET forgery: Police get custody of dentist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Periamet police got custody of the dentist in connection with the NEET forgery case on Saturday.

According to police sources, the dentist from Paramakudi, would be questioned about the whereabouts of his daughter, an accused in the case, apart from the existence of a syndicate or a gang.

The father was arrested after he and the girl had failed to respond to three summons, seeking their presence for the investigation regarding the forgery of the NEET scorecard and provisional rank list to seek a medical seat.