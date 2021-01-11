Tamil Nadu highway robbery case: Gang from Kerala held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district police on Sunday arrested a six-member gang that allegedly robbed a car near Navakkarai on Salem-Kochi National Highway in the wee hours of December 25. The car was reportedly transporting Rs 90 lakh hawala money.

The arrested persons were identified as K Unnikrishnan alias Raju (44), Santhosh (37), Sandeep (32), Sobin (29), Radhakrishnan (47) and Srijith (27). While Unnikrishnan, a native of Kerala, was residing in Kasturi Garden at Pillaiyarpuram, the others were all from Kerala.

They reportedly robbed the car carrying Rs 90 lakh hawala cash belonging to A Abdul Salam (50), a realtor from Kerala as the latter was heading towards Kerala with his driver A Samsutheen (42). The duo claimed that the gang stole the car along with their mobile phones and Rs 27.5 lakh cash, which was also in the vehicle, belonging to Mohammad Ali.