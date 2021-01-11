Tamil Nadu reports 724 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 724 Covid-19 positive cases and seven deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 8,26,261 and toll to 12,222.

Chennai reported 208 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 40, 21 and 36 cases respectively.

While Perambalur district reported zero cases, 19 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day. Four passengers, two each from the USA and UAE who arrived in the State, tested positive for the virus. Four passengers, two from West Bengal and one each from Bihar and Odisha, have also tested positive.

The State tested 64,080 samples and 63,794 people on the day. After 857 people were discharged, the State had 7,164 active cases.

A private lab, Elango Diagnostics in Tiruvallur, has recently been approved for Covid testing recently.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from five districts. While Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur reported two deaths each, Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur reported one death each. All the deceased had comorbid conditions. The youngest among them was a 46-year-old woman with diabetes mellitus from Ramanathapuram. She was admitted in Ramnad Government Hospital on December 30 at 3.20pm with complaints of fever and difficulty breathing for two days. She tested positive for Covid on January 2 and died on January 8 at 1.05pm due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome/Covid pneumonia.