Two teachers from different government schools test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two teachers from different government schools tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to health department sources, a woman teacher of a government middle school at Pakkamudayanpet who develped COVID symptoms was tested and found to be positive for the virus.

Following this, the medical team went to the school and tested other teachers and found them to be negative. However, they were advised to quarantine themselves for five days. The entire school was disinfected.

Meanwhile, a male teacher in charge of the noon meal scheme at the Ariyankuppam government school also tested positive for the virus on Monday. Similar procedures were followed.

Classes from 1st standard to 12th standard in Puducherry schools began on January 4. Presently, classes are held for half a day from 10 am to 1 pm. The administration proposes to conduct classes for the entire day from January 18.