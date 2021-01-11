Va Va Thalaiva, chant fans

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chants of ‘va va thalaiva’ (come, my leader) and ‘mattruvom mattruvom, elavatrayum mattruvom’ (we will change everything) thundered in Valluvar Kottam on Sunday. Not having the heart to accept that their beloved actor will not take the political plunge, thousands of Rajinikanth fans staged a dharna on Sunday, urging the actor to rethink his decision.

Rajini, who had toyed with the notion for nearly 30 years, announced just weeks ago that he would not be joining politics on account of his poor health. Interestingly, fans also made it clear that they would not extend their allegiance to another political outfit at the behest of the actor.

Undeterred by the actor’s appeal for understanding from supporters, and ignoring Rajini Makkal Mandram’s diktat to fans to avoid agitations, thousands gathered at the spot without any particular person leading them. Though police had permitted only 200 people to gather from 11 am to noon, people started arriving at the spot from early in the morning.

Balakrishnan, a fan from Tiruchy, said that his district alone had over 10,000 members in the youth wing but most of them were reluctant to come as the RMM district secretaries had warned them against joining the agitation.

During the demonstration, speakers said they wanted only a Rajini party, Rajini symbol and Rajini rule, making it clear that they would not accept any demand of Rajini to support another party in the upcoming Assembly elections. Some fans expressed hope that Rajini will change his mind after witnessing their enthusiasm and will announce a ‘new decision’ in the coming Tamil month of Thai.

