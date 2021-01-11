STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Va Va Thalaiva, chant fans

Rajini, who had toyed with the notion for nearly 30 years, announced just weeks ago that he would not be joining politics on account of his poor health.

Published: 11th January 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rajini fans gather at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday to request the actor to rethink his decision and join electoral politics. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Rajini fans gather at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday to request the actor to rethink his decision and join electoral politics. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chants of ‘va va thalaiva’ (come, my leader) and ‘mattruvom mattruvom, elavatrayum mattruvom’ (we will change everything) thundered in Valluvar Kottam on Sunday. Not having the heart to accept that their beloved actor will not take the political plunge, thousands of Rajinikanth fans staged a dharna on Sunday, urging the actor to rethink his decision.

Rajini, who had toyed with the notion for nearly 30 years, announced just weeks ago that he would not be joining politics on account of his poor health. Interestingly, fans also made it clear that they would not extend their allegiance to another political outfit at the behest of the actor.

Undeterred by the actor’s appeal for understanding from supporters, and ignoring Rajini Makkal Mandram’s diktat to fans to avoid agitations, thousands gathered at the spot without any particular person leading them. Though police had permitted only 200 people to gather from 11 am to noon, people started arriving at the spot from early in the morning. 

Balakrishnan, a fan from Tiruchy, said that his district alone had over 10,000 members in the youth wing but most of them were reluctant to come as the RMM district secretaries had warned them against joining the agitation.

During the demonstration, speakers said they wanted only a Rajini party, Rajini symbol and Rajini rule, making it clear that they would not accept any demand of Rajini to support another party in the upcoming Assembly elections. Some fans expressed hope that Rajini will change his mind after witnessing their enthusiasm and will announce a ‘new decision’ in the coming Tamil month of Thai.

Tamilaruvi Manian makes a U-turn 
Coimbatore: Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian, who was actor Rajinikanth’s advisor in his unsuccessful political entry, announced that he has now reversed his decision of quitting politics.  “I had said I will not enter politics until my last breath. However, I reconsidered it following requests from party functionaries,” he said. 

Kamal says govt targeting him
Coimbatore: MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday charged State government of targeting him and said official machinery was being used to throttle his campaigns. “We thank ministers and Coimbatore Corporation officials for removing MNM hoardings and flags. They have given us more publicity by their actions,” he said. 

‘Waiting for NDA to declare CM face’ 
Tirupur: DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth on Sunday said that the party is waiting for the NDA to announce the chief ministerial candidate. Speaking to media persons in the city, she said, “AIADMK has announced Edappadi K Palaniswami as chief minister candidate. But we are waiting to know who the NDA would field for the position.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajinikanth political patyu
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp